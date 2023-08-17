Aer Lingus to resume service between Dublin, MSP in 2024

Aer Lingus announced it will fly between Minneapolis and Dublin in the spring of 2024, returning services to MSP for the first time since the summer of 2019.

The company said it had previously cut service to MSP due to the pandemic.

However, their new flights will begin on April 29, 2024, and will happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Starting in October, those flights will become daily, according to an Aer Lingus news release.

Metro Airports Commission (MAC) CEO Brian Ryks issued this statement in response to the airline’s announcement:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus back to MSP and to see the return of non-stop service to one of Europe’s most in-demand destinations for both business and leisure travel. Travelers throughout our region have been eagerly awaiting the return of this popular route, which also expands connectivity for passengers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Lynn Embleton, the CEO of Aer Lingus, said the following in a written statement:

“In its first year of operations, Aer Lingus experienced strong demand and established quite a following in Minnesota and the greater Midwest. We’re pleased we can share the news of Aer Lingus’ return with our loyal travelers who will have more options to visit Europe next summer.”

These added flights bring the total number of Aer Lingus routes between Ireland and North America to 18.

Company officials add those headed from Ireland to Minnesota will be able to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Preclearance program at Dublin Airport.

The airliner is also flying to Denver for the first time starting next year. Those flights will begin on May 17, 2024, and will also happen four days a week.