Adam Sandler coming to Target Center in November

One of the most popular comedians of the last 40-plus years will be performing at Target Center in November.

Adam Sandler will be coming to Minnesota on Nov. 12 as part of the ‘I Missed You Tour,’ which will span across 25 cities in North America.

This tour follows the success of Adam Sandler LIVE, which sold out shows earlier this year.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, Sept. 14 at noon, while general tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster.