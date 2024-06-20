Activities planned across the Twin Cities metro to mark summer solstice

Summer lovers will – officially – be able to enjoy their favorite season on Thursday.

The Summer Solstice is when the sun shines the longest all year, and this year, arrives at 3:50 p.m.

As a celebration, the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum in St. Paul is inviting community members to check out their solar telescopes between 12 and 2 p.m. In addition, you can learn why the amount of daylight we see changes throughout the year.

The celebration comes with regular admission tickets.

On the other side of the river, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Department is hosting guided walks at Theodore Wirth Park from 5-8 p.m. at the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary.

There, you’ll be able to learn about seasonal blooms along the park’s trails and also make solstice-inspired crafts.

Meanwhile, Wicked Wort Brewing Company in Robbinsdale is planning a solstice celebration with live music, fire pits, food and more. The party will run from 5 to 10 p.m.

In Little Canada, the Dragon Divas will celebrate the solstice and the Year of the Dragon at Lake Gervais County Park with a food truck, a lantern release at twilight, face painting and a team dragon boat race.

If you plan to be outdoors on Thursday afternoon, make sure to dress appropriately. A few rain showers are possible, but heavy rain and storms will not develop until later in the night.

You can find the full forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority by CLICKING HERE. Although the rest of this week will be slightly cooler than average, next week’s forecast includes highs in the mid-to upper-80s.

CLICK HERE to send in photos of you and your family enjoying summer activities.