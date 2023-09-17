Activists call for DOC to speed up enacting the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act

The Home for Good Coalition rallied outside the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday to ask him to have the Department of Corrections speed up enacting the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, which went into effect in August.

The Act would allow for some prisoners to earn an earlier release by participating in rehabilitation programs, training or education. Inmates would get out after serving only half their sentences. This would not apply to people convicted of violent crimes or criminal sexual conduct.

The Coalition also advocated for more inmates to be put on work release instead of spending time in prison.

The DOC has said that it will likely take until 2025 to begin implementing earned releases.

The DOC declined to comment on the Coalition’s calls to speed up the process.

More information on the MRRA can be found on the DOC’s website.