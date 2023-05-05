Acting MNsure CEO to remain in role on permanent basis

MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, announced Thursday that acting CEO Libby Caulum will stay in her role permanently.

Caulum has been with the insurer since 2018 and was previously MNsure’s senior director of public affairs. She stepped up to the CEO position after then-CEO Nate Clark retired in March.

MNsure’s board of directors conducted a search for its next chief executive and decided to keep Caulum, according to a news release.

“[Caulum] has a passion for building strong internal and external relationships and is truly dedicated to MNsure’s mission,” Suyapa Miranda, chair of the MNsure board of directors, said in a statement. “We are enthusiastic about her collaborative leadership and are confident she will continue to foster diversity and inclusion throughout the organization.”

“The last few years have shown how critical quality health care is for the wellbeing of Minnesotans, and I’m so proud of the work MNsure does to ensure access to comprehensive, quality health coverage,” Caulum said in a statement. “It is an incredible honor to lead this team and I’m excited about what we can do together to expand access, improve services, and reach those who remain uninsured and underinsured in Minnesota.”

Before coming to MNsure, Caulum had worked as the communications director for the Minnesota Department of Revenue and outreach director for the Minnesota Department of Commerce. She has also held leadership roles at nonprofits around the Twin Cities.