Accidental fire in Inver Grove Heights was challenging to extinguish according to fire crews

Fire crews who helped extinguish a house fire in Inver Grove Heights said a series of obstacles hindered their efforts to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, the fire was reported at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday night near 80th Street.

By the time they arrived, fire crews said the fire had already reached through the roof of the building and a wall was beginning to collapse.

While efforts to extinguish the fire started right away, the department said a number of issues made the effort challenging.

The department said the closest fire hydrant to the house was 100 feet away, requiring relay trucks to pump water. Additionally, the house only had one entrance to it, which was a 600-foot driveway leading up a hill. Due to low temperatures, fire crews said ice quickly formed as they attempted to put out the fire as well.

The fire was extinguished, but not before significant damages were caused to the house, according to the department. One civilian was taken to the hospital for observation, and one firefighter received a minor injury but declined medical transportation.

According to the department, the fire appears to have been accidental.