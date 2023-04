A barn was destroyed late Wednesday night following a fire in rural Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 911 callers reported the fire at around 11:15 p.m. in Le Sauk Township.

Law enforcement and fire crews responded and found the abandoned barn was completely engulfed in flames and had already collapsed.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.