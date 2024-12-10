AAA Burnsville hosts TSA precheck enrollment ahead of holiday travel

Travelers will be able to enroll or renew their membership at 13931 Aldrich Avenue South in Suite 145.

Throughout this week, AAA in Burnsville will be hosting a Transportation Security Administration pre-check enrollment event for travelers hoping to fly this holiday season.

Travelers will be able to enroll or renew their membership at 13931 Aldrich Avenue South in Suite 145.

Each day until Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., residents will be able to enroll. Required items to bring include identity and citizenship documents.

The cost of precheck will be $78, those approved will get a five-year membership with the program and will get their Known Travel Number within three to five days.

To make the process for pre-check go faster, you can begin to enroll online HERE.