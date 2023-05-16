91-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in crash near downtown Minneapolis

A 91-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit her Monday afternoon in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a car hit the pedestrian while turning right from Nicollet Avenue onto Grant Street around 4:50 p.m.

The driver, a man in his 50s, remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police say no citations were given, and no arrests were made. The crash remains under investigation.