9-year-old with developmental disabilities missing in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy with developmental disabilities.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the child, Jayshaun, was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on the south end of Eastman Park near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Seventh Street South. He was walking south on his own.

The boy was wearing a black T-shirt that says “Gucci” on it, along with dark pants and dark shoes, an image from a surveillance camera shows.

Police say Jayshaun could be trying to hide. They’re asking people to check around their homes and buildings for him and to check any available security footage.

Anyone with information on Jayshaun’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.