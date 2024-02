Authorities in Brooklyn Park are seeking the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday.

The boy, who responds to Joelle, went missing from the 7600 block of Fairfield Road in Brooklyn Park. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown shorts, and it’s unknown if he’s wearing shoes.

Brooklyn Park police say Joelle is autistic and nonverbal.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.