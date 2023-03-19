86-year-old killed in Thief River Falls crash

An 86-year-old was killed in a crash in Thief River Falls, about two hours northeast of Fargo, Saturday morning, according to State Patrol.

Oliver Ralph Kimbro, of Oklee, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Highway 59, and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound.

The two cars crashed near mile marker 354, State Patrol said.

Kimbro was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the incident report.

The driver and passenger of the other car were brought to hospitals in Thief River Falls and Fargo for non-life-threatening injuries.

The roads at the time of the crash were listed as snowy and icy.