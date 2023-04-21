85-year-old dead following crash that sent car into Allina Clinic in Northfield

A man is dead after a car crash in Northfield on Thursday morning in which two vehicles crashed and rolled, with one hitting the Allina Clinic building.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Northfield Police Department responded to an incident on Jefferson Parkway at the intersection of the Highway 3 service road.

Law enforcement said an 18-year-old man was speeding when his Toyota sedan went off the service road and struck an SUV on Jefferson Parkway. Both vehicles rolled over and one of them hit the Allina Clinic building.

Bryce Skaar, 85, of Northfield, was driving the SUV at the time of the incident.

Both drivers were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for care. Skaar died at the hospital from the injuries he suffered in the crash.