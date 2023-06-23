84-year-old airlifted to hospital after ATV rollover near Little Falls

A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after the ATV he was driving rolled Friday morning in Ripley Township.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on 213th Street, west of 195th Avenue and around 5 miles north of Little Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews arrived and learned that an 84-year-old man was driving west on 213th Street when his ATV rolled.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, then airlifted to another hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.