81-year-old woman with memory issues missing from Sanborn

Authorities in Redwood County are seeking help finding a vulnerable senior woman who went missing Wednesday morning in Sanborn.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Jeanine Jackson, 81, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. taking her white and tan Chihuahua for a walk on the 100 block of North West Street. She suffers from memory issues and is prone to becoming disoriented.

Residents in the area are asked to check their home surveillance for any video.

No further description of Jackson was immediately available.