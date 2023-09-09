81-year-old seriously injured in eastern Wisconsin crash

An 81-year-old man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Jackson County, WI, Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Investigators believe that a medical condition may have been a factor in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the one-vehicle crash just before 9 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 12 north of Gilbert Road in Alma Center. The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash and was brought to a landing zone before being flown to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Black River Falls Fire Department and EMS and Life Link assisted in responding to the crash.