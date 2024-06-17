80-year-old killed in McLeod County crash

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in McLeod County on Sunday afternoon, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say Thomas William Casey was driving a Dodge Caravan eastbound on 120th Street near the Highway 212 detour in Helen Township around 1 p.m. on Sunday. A 46-year-old Arizona woman was driving a Chrysler 300 sedan southbound on Dairy Avenue and the vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Casey was brought to Glencoe Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

All three occupants of the sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.