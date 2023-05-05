80-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Becker County swamp fire

An 80-year-old man died Thursday of injuries he suffered in a swamp that was on fire near Evergreen Township on Wednesday, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

A Frazee firefighter told the sheriff’s office about a swamp that was on fire on 440th Avenue. The firefighter saw a man, later identified as Alvin George Schwarzrock, leaving the area of the fire with what looked like third-degree burns.

The firefighter asked for fire departments and rescue services to respond to the scene.

Schwarzrock was brought to a local hospital in a private vehicle and was later brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, authorities said. However, he died of his injuries the next morning.

The fire is still under investigation.

The Frazee Fire Department, Wolf Lake Fire Department, MN DNR Forestry, Frazee Police Department, the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS and LifeLink Air Ambulance assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.