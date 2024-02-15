8-year-old killed in Sherburne County crash

Authorities say an eight-year-old boy is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Elk River.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were called the intersection of Highway 169 at 225th Avenue Northwest, just north of Elk River, shortly after 8 a.m.

The agency says a collision happened with a northbound Mazda CX5 as an eastbound Honda Accord tried to cross northbound 169.

An incident report states the Accord was driven by a 43-year-old Elk River woman. She received injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening and was taken to Mercy Hospital. However, the boy in her vehicle who is also listed as being from Elk River, died.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as a 38-year-old New Hope man, wasn’t hospitalized but did have non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the crash.

The boy’s name is expected to be released at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Check back for updates.