78-year-old dies of head trauma in Grand Marais; suspect in custody

A 78-year-old man died of head trauma after an altercation Wednesday in Grand Marais and a suspect is in custody, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the victim has been identified as Lawrence Scully.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a residence on the 1100 block of East 5th Street on a report of a person possibly being deceased after an altercation.

Deputies found a 78-year-old man, later identified as Scully, suffering from head trauma. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A 28-year-old man, who reported the altercation to authorities, is in custody at Cook County Jail in connection with the incident. Authorities say Scully and the 28-year-old man knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Eliasen said the 28-year-old will be publicly identified Friday after he makes his first court appearance and is formally charged.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to assist with the ongoing death investigation.