76-year-old killed in Faribault County crash

A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday in Faribault County after losing control of his vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the single-vehicle fatal accident occurred at 8:32 a.m. when the driver was heading eastbound on Interstate 90.

While driving, the state patrol said the driver, a 76-year-old man from Rochester, lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and rolled into the median near mile post 117.

The identity of the man, and more information about the crash is expected to be released on Thursday at 12 p.m.