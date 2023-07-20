74-year-old expected to survive after falling from 50ft cliff in Chisago County

A 74-year-old man is expected to survive a fall from a 50-foot cliff after being rescued by first responders, according to a news release from Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a residence in Franconia Township along the St. Croix River around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said that the man had fallen down a cliff face and was believed to be bleeding and unconscious.

Authorities from several agencies worked together rigging ropes and attaching equipment to the victim. The man was then hoisted out of the valley via helicopter and was airlifted to a local trauma center.

Other agencies involved included Shafer/Franconia Fire Rescue, Taylors Falls Fire Department, St. Croix Falls Fire Department, LifeLink III medical helicopter, Minnesota Air Rescue Team and Lakes Region EMS.