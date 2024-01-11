73-year-old skier rescued after breaking through ice on lake in Kandiyohi County

A 73-year-old cross-country skier was rescued around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday after he fell through the ice on Elkhorn Lake near Spicer, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, the skier was being pulled out of the lake by a member of Atwater Ambulance who saw him go through the ice. He was 15-20 feet offshore when he fell through, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office says ice conditions on area lakes are unreliable and unpredictable.