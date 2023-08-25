73-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by semi in Douglas County

A 73-year-old man was hit and killed by a semi-truck Thursday night in Hudson Township, which is near Alexandria, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:12 p.m. on Westbound I-94, near mile marker 104, authorities said.

Carl J. Van Dera, of De Pere, WI, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the 2023 International Semi was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

North Memorial Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Alexandria Police and Fire Departments assisted in responding to the crash.