71-year-old woman missing from White Bear Lake; authorites asking for public’s help

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman from White Bear Lake.

Denise Garfield left her home in White Bear Lake Thursday morning to go to an appointment in St. Paul but never showed up. Authorities say that a family member was talking to Garfield on the phone and said she sounded confused.

Garfield’s phone is now turned off and she hasn’t been from since about 12:30 p.m.

Officials say that she suffers from dementia and is possibly driving in the metro area in a blue Lincoln MKZ with MN license plate NCW442. Her last known location was in Mounds View around 7:20 p.m.

Garfield is described as 5’4″ and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have information about Garfield’s location, call 911 or Ramsey County Dispatch at 651-429-8511.