70-year-old dies after crashing into tree in Kanabec County

A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Knife Lake Township in Kanabec County on Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol says.

William Dennis Bonney, of Brook Park, MN, was driving a Chevy Malibu north on Mahogany Street around 3:05 p.m. when he went through the intersection at 220th Avenue and lost control. He then went into the left ditch, where the vehicle rolled and hit a tree, authorities say.

Bonney was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at Welia Health-Mora. Road conditions are listed as being wet at the time of the crash.