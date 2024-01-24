7 Minnesota chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

Seven chefs and restaurants from Minnesota have been named semifinalists for some prestigious culinary awards.

The James Beard Foundation announced semifinalists its awards in 22 categories — 10 national and 12 regional — on Wednesday.

A James Beard Award is viewed as one of the industry’s highest honors, and Minnesota is well-represented. The local chefs and restaurants on the shortlist for the awards include:

Daniel del Prado, of Porzana in Minneapolis, for most outstanding chef.

Oro by Nixta in Minneapolis, for best new restaurant.

Marc Heu, of Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris in St. Paul, for most outstanding pastry chef or baker.

Meteor in Minneapolis, for outstanding bar.

In the regional awards, three Minnesotans are in the running for best chef in the Midwest: Ann Ahmed, of Khâluna in Minneapolis; Christina Nguyen, of Hai Hai in Minneapolis; and Karyn Tomlinson, of Myriel in St. Paul. Also in the running for that award are Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer, of Chef Shack Bay City in Bay City, Wis., which is located just across the river from Red Wing.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 10.