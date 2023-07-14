7 hospitalized with injuries following Metro Transit bus, van collision

Seven people are in the hospital after a crash between a Route 3 Metro Transit bus and a van in St. Paul on Friday morning.

The Metro Transit police say they responded to a report of a collision between a bus and a van around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to an initial report.

Officials say four people on the bus, including the bus operator, and three people from the van were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.