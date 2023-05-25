68-year-old Grand Rapids woman found safe

UPDATE 05/25/24:

Debra Hagenbuck was found safe, police announced.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 68-year-old Debra Hagenbuck.

Hagenbuck was last seen on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. walking near the Walmart on 29th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

She was wearing a grey T-shirt and jean shorts. Law enforcement does not know where she was heading.

She’s described as being 5’10”, and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Hagenbuck or has any further information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3477.