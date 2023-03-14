67-year-old killed in Stearns County crash Monday

A 67-year-old man was killed in a crash in Holding Township on Monday, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Boundy, of Avon, was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on 160th Avenue at County Road 52. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old was driving a truck westbound on County Road 52.

The truck hit the driver’s side of Boundy’s car at around 2:20 p.m., causing both vehicles to crash into a ditch.

When deputies and rescue personnel got to the scene, Boundy was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old was not injured and refused medical attention.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance and Holdingford Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.