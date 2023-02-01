67-year-old dead after Kandiyohi Co snowmobile crash

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office says one person died in a snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in Lake Andrew Township.

Deputies responded to a single snowmobile crash at 2:43 p.m. on 2nd Street Northeast.

First responders found the 67-year-old operator on the ground next to a 2023 Ski-Doo snowmobile and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have not released the name or gender of the victim and say that the incident remains under investigation.