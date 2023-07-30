64-year-old woman killed in Olmsted County crash

A 64-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Stewartville Saturday morning, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Sharon Kay Evenson, of Stewartville, was driving an Oldsmobile Alero northbound onto Highway 30 around 9:47 a.m., and a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on the highway in a Chrysler 200. The two vehicles collided near milepost 217, according to authorities.

Evenson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted in responding to the crash.