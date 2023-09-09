64-year-old woman dies after Otter Tail County crash

A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County on Friday night.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 10 just before 7 p.m. when it turned on County Road 60 and hit a Toyota Scion traveling eastbound on Highway 10.

The 67-year-old man driving the Ford F150 was taken to Perham Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The woman in the Toyota Scion died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

