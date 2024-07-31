61-year-old sentenced to over 13 years for lighting man on fire in 2022 in Brooklyn Center

A 61-year-old was sentenced to over 13 years (158 months) in prison for setting a man on fire in 2022 in Brooklyn Center.

Court records show that Charles Medgar Hall has credit for 130 days already served. The documents also show that he has been diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia and a heart valve condition and will need medical care while in prison.

Hall pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in March.

As previously reported, Brooklyn Center police found a man with severe burns on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue North on Dec. 1, 2022.

Officers spoke with Hall’s son, who said his father had been arguing. Hall asked to borrow his son’s car.

Surveillance video showed Hall driving to a gas station and filling up a large cup with gas, court documents state.

Hall went back to the home, told his son to move and threw gas onto the victim. Hall’s son said he initially thought it was water but the victim then was on fire.

Investigators also noted fire damage to the home.