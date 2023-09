A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a semi in Sundal Township Wednesday afternoon, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Elaine Marie Kamradt, of Grand Rapids, MI, was driving west on 330th Avenue around 1:44 p.m. A 75-year-old man was driving a semi-truck north on Highway 32.

State Patrol said the two vehicles crashed near milepost 58 on Highway 32.

Kamradt died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.