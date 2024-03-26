60-year-old pleads guilty to setting man on fire in Brooklyn Center

A 60-year-old from Minneapolis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to setting a man on fire on Dec. 1, 2022.

Charles Medgar Hall had been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the attack. First-degree assault carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

As previously reported, Brooklyn Center officers found a man with severe burns on the 7000 block of Perru Avenue North on Dec. 1, 2022.

The victim was brought to the hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries and was placed into a medically induced coma.

Officers spoke to Hall’s son at the scene, who said Hall and the victim had been arguing.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Hall going to a gas station and filling a cup with gasoline.

Hall then went back home, told his son to move and poured gasoline on the victim, court documents state. Hall’s son said he initially thought it was water but the victim was then on fire.

Investigators also found fire damage to the home.