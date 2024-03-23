6-year-old expected to be okay after being hit, pinned under car, St. Paul police say

A 6-year-old girl is expected to be okay after police say she was hit and pinned under a vehicle.

St. Paul police said officers were called to the crash around 3 p.m. on the 1600 block of Hyacinth Avenue East.

First responders found the girl pinned underneath a Honda Civic. A neighbor provided first responders with a vehicle jack and they were able to free the girl.

Preliminary information indicates the girl ran into the street from in between parked vehicles and was hit by the car, police said.

The girl was brought to the hospital with a broken leg and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating in the investigation and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.