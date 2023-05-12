6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run crash in a stolen car

Police say a 6-year-old boy suffered minor injuries from a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.

According to St. Paul Police Department spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand, the boy was struck just before 6 p.m. on the 900 block of Hudson Road. Police learned the vehicle involved in the crash, a maroon 2006 Honda Civic, had been reported stolen out of Minneapolis.

The boy was treated for a cut and is expected to be okay, Arcand said.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.