6-year-old boy hurt by ‘possible gunshot injury’, police investigating

Inver Grove Heights police say two children were placed under a welfare hold after one of them was hurt by a “possible gunshot injury” in Inver Grove Heights Tuesday evening.

An initial report said that officers were called to the 5300 block of Audobon Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. for a “weapons call”. They later learned that a 6-year-old boy was brought to Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle.

The child’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

The report added that the 6-year-old and another child under the age of 4 in the home were placed under a welfare hold.

Officials do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Inver Grove Heights police department is investigating the incident.