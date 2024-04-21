6 people arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of nearly 6,000 pills containing fentanyl

Six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed in Mankato that led to the discovery of nearly 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

On Saturday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety and agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed the search warrant, with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requesting charges of first-degree sales and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for the following people:

Howard Junior Beacham, 30

Kane Alan Vanraalte, 29

Daniel David Schultz, 29

Nyapuot Dech Kuek, 30

Wynter Sophia Harrison, 26

Levone William Adams, 40

During the search, agents found just under 6,000 counterfeit pills, with field tests confirming the presence of fentanyl in the pills.

KSTP has reached out to obtain the booking photo for Harrison and will update this article accordingly.