6 Centennial High School students suffer minor injuries from rollover crash Tuesday, other driver arrested for suspected DUI

Blaine police say six students from Centennial High School and one adult driver were injured when another vehicle crashed into their SUV, causing it to roll.

The crash happened at the intersection of 122nd Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 9 a.m., according to the Blaine Police Department.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the students, a 43-year-old Roseville woman, was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of prescription drugs. She was reportedly uninjured.

One of the students was reportedly taken to the hospital via ambulance for her injuries.

The Centennial School District said the students were part of the high school varsity golf team and were on their way to a tournament when the crash happened.

The district released the following statement: