6 boys arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Park

Authorities say six boys were arrested Sunday night after a person reported being robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park Police says officers were called to the 5500 block of 84 1/2 Avenue North at around 9:45 p.m. after a caller said a group of boys held guns to his head and robbed him.

The department says officers were able to track the suspects to a home in the area, called the suspects out and arrested them. In total, six juvenile male suspects were booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery, police say.

Police also noted that the victim’s property and two guns were found in that home.

The case remains under investigation.