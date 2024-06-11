59-year-old killed in Ham Lake crash

A 59-year-old East Bethel man was killed in a Ham Lake crash on Monday morning, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Michael Brent Erickson was driving a Chevy Sierra Pickup northbound on Highway 65 near Bunker Lake Boulevard around 8:24 a.m. when he drove through the median and then the wrong way through the southbound lanes.

Erickson finally drove into a business parking lot and hit a kennel, chicken coop, two parked vehicles and a sign. He died at the scene and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, authorities said.