54-year-old dies in hospital after hitting deer with ATV

A 54-year-old man died in the hospital Tuesday after hitting a deer with the ATV he was operating Monday evening, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of 205th Avenue in Star Prairie. Investigators believe Shane M. Connor was driving a 2004 Polaris ATV when he hit a deer and was ejected. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

Connor was given first aid at the scene and was flown to Regions Hospital, but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the investigation. Deputies were assisted by New Richmond and Somerset Fire Departments, New Richmond EMS, Somerset Police Department, first responders from Star Prairie and Somerset and air medical from Life Link III.

This crash is St. Croix County’s eighth traffic fatality in 2023.