53-year-old man pulled from river in Faribault dies at hospital

Faribault Police Department announced that the man who was rescued from Straight River Friday evening has died.

The man was identified as Jesse Albert Decoux, 53.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday night, officers were called to a report of a missing person in the Teepee Tonka Park area. Family members said that Decoux and his two dogs left a nearby residence two hours prior and he was overdue in his return. One of the dogs came home without the man and was visibly wet.

Officers began searching the area where the family had found the Decoux’s second dog and found evidence that he may have fallen in to Straight River. Officers called Faribault Fire Department to help in the search and shortly after, first responders found him face down in the river.

First responders immediately started life-saving measures and Decoux was brought by ambulance to Allina Health Fairview Medical Center.

He was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

Faribault Police Department said the investigation into Decoux’s death is ongoing and an autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

Editor’s note: This article was updated around 6 p.m. Saturday with information from police saying that Jesse Decoux died at the hospital.