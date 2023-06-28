51-year-old woman killed in crash in southern Minnesota

A 51-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Freeborn County Wednesday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Michelle Bermel was driving a Sterling straight truck on I-90 in Bancroft Township around 9:18 a.m. when the truck blew a tire and ran off the interstate. The truck then hit an embankment before coming to a rest in a ditch, partly in the creek, authorities said.

Bermel did not survive her injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt. Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Albert Lea and Manchester Fire Departments and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted in responding to the crash.