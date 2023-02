A lottery ticket buyer secured a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Whitewater Travel Plaza in St. Charles Monday night.

According to Minnesota Lottery, the numbers matched 4 of the first 5 winning numbers — plus the Powerball.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and a Powerball of 7.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

One ticket for the $754.6 million jackpot was sold in Washington State.