5-year-old drowns in Eagan pool

Police say a five-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a pool in Eagan on Thursday.

Officers from the Eagan Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Donegal Court after receiving a call about a child running between homes.

During their search of the area, officers say they found the boy’s mother who told them her five-year-old child was missing from the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.

Authorities began life-saving measures after the boy was found unresponsive in a pool in the 3900 block of Donegal Way, the report adds.

The boy was brought to St. Paul Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the child’s death is still open.