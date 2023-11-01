5-year-old dies in St. Louis County crash

A 5-year-old is dead after a crash in St. Louis County on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an iPhone crash alert in the area of Vermilion Trail and Harris Bay Road in unorganized township 55R14, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO.

A good Samaritan who stopped to help then called to report the child was stuck underneath the vehicle, which had rolled and was resting on its side.

Air Medical was started, along with numerous fire departments and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

First responders then pronounced the child dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The adult driver and another child in the vehicle were then taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The road conditions were packed with ice due to the recent snowfall and freezing temperatures, according to WDIO.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene to assist in the crash investigation. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is also investigating the child’s death. The St. Louis County Chaplain also responded to assist the family.