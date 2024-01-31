5 teens arrested after running from stolen car in St. Paul

Police say five minors ranging in age from 13 to 17 were brought into custody Tuesday afternoon after they scrambled from a stolen vehicle that was brought to a halt in St. Paul.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan that had been reported as carjacked was spotted in north Minneapolis and tracked to St. Paul. When the car exited Interstate 94 onto Dale Avenue, it drove over stop sticks placed in the road.

Squad cars encircled the Mercedes, and the suspect driver proceeded to ram them. Eventually, the five juveniles — a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl — hopped out and ran away. Officers rounded them up, arrested them and booked them into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say two guns were recovered during the encounter.

The incident remains under investigation.